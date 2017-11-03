 SC hearing on linking Adhaar card with mobile phone today after Govt's Feb 6 deadline
By: || Updated: 03 Nov 2017 11:05 AM
SC to hear Adhaar card linking with mobile phone case/ Image: PTI/File

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is set to hear matter of linking Adhaar Card with mobile phone on Friday after a plea which sought revoking the centres order on the same. 

The hearing would come a day after Centre’s order which compulsated linking by February 6.

The Centre’s order came after apex court had sought an explanation from Centre asking what government is doing to verify crores of mobile users in the country.

The centre had that time sought an years time which completes on February 6, 2018.

On the other hand, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee refused to follow centre’s order and said she wouldn’t link her mobile phone with Adhaar.

Also two days ago, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy took to his Twitter account and suggested that the order should be revoked as it hampers national security.

All eyes are now on Supreme Court hearing today.

