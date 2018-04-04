Say happy birthday to your 'mobile phone': First mobile phone costed Rs 2.60 lakh

Today is the 45th birthday of "mobile phone". On April 4, 1973, Martin Cooper of Motorola made the first publicized handheld mobile phone call on a prototype DynaTAC model.In 1983, the DynaTAC 8000x was the first mobile phone commercially available to the public.It took roughly 10 hours to fully charge DynaTAC 8000xphone. It offered 30 minutes of talk time. 8000x also offered an LED display for dialing or recall of one of 30 phone numbers.It was priced at Rs 2,59,455 ($3,995) in 1984. DynaTAC was an abbreviation of "Dynamic Adaptive Total Area Coverage."Its weight was around 2 kg.Worldwide, from 1983 to 2014, mobile phone subscriptions grew to over seven billion. And now it has become an important gadget in every person's life.