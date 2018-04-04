Say happy birthday to your 'mobile phone': First mobile phone costed Rs 2.60 lakh

In 1983, the DynaTAC 8000x was the first mobile phone commercially available to the public.
About Motorola DynaTAC 8000x
It took roughly 10 hours to fully charge DynaTAC 8000x phone. It offered 30 minutes of talk time. 8000x also offered an LED display for dialing or recall of one of 30 phone numbers.
It was priced at Rs 2,59,455 ($3,995) in 1984. DynaTAC was an abbreviation of "Dynamic Adaptive Total Area Coverage."
Its weight was around 2 kg.
Worldwide, from 1983 to 2014, mobile phone subscriptions grew to over seven billion. And now it has become an important gadget in every person's life.
First Published: 04 Apr 2018 09:53 AM