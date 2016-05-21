Save nation from ideology that murdered Mahatma Gandhi: Digvijaya

Calling upon the youth of the country to wage a war against the ideology that kept on opposing Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, murdered Mahatama Gandhi and exercising their power in the country today, Congress general secretary Digvijaya Singh on Saturday said there was a dire need to unmask the people practising that ideology to save the nation from destruction."Today the Congress Party is facing challenges. This nation is going through such a crisis where an ideology that had not participated in the struggle for freedom nor was a part of any freedom campaigning and who were basically the proponent of the British Government's 'divide and rule', the followers of that ideology by diverting the attention of the country's youth came to power with full majority for the first time after 1984,' said Singh.He was speaking at a function organised to recall former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 25th death anniversary at Indira Gandhi stadium here. Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in a suicide attack during an election rally at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991.Recounting Rajiv Gandhi's contribution to the nation, Singh said, "The foundation of Modern India was laid by Rajiv Gandhi, today the credit for which is being taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).""Our fight is with ideology and not with a person specific," said Singh, "this country cannot be moved forward by the Sangh's (RSS) ideology, which wants to create a divide among Hindus, Muslims and Christians."This nation is inhibited by people of various culture and religion, and we will have to make them believe that this is their country, he added."The relationship between Babasaheb Ambedkar and the Congress was of hate and love, but when it was came to writing the Constitution of India, Mahatma Gandhi and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru decided that only one person who had understanding of the soul of India could write the Constitution," said Singh in an attempt to alienate the BJP, which is trying very hard to appease the Backward community."I am surprised to note that the BJP wants to own Vallabhbhai Patel, Subash Chandra Bose, Mahatma Gandhi and Babasaheb Ambedkar, even as all the four leaders had denounced the Sangh's ideology. They had banned the Sangh after the murder of Mahatma Gandhi," said Singh, while taking a dig at the saffron party for commemorating birth anniversaries of the Congress leaders instead of commemorating birth anniversaries of Sangh's ideologues."Because they had no contribution in the struggle for India's freedom, today the BJP is trying to portray all these Congress leaders as their own to mislead the nation and to get recognition as a nationalist party," he lambasted the BJP's design to seek recognition at the national level.Associating the BJP with communal politics, Singh said, "No religion talks about discrimination, but the BJP is using religion for political mileage and want to control religion through politics."