Sponsored: Save big on your festive shopping at Amazon’s Great Indian Festival

The sale runs from October 14-17.
Some products for grabs are listed below:
Smartphones
Original Price Rs 13999/- | Deal Price Rs 11999/-
No cost EMI starting at a price of Rs 1999/month
Original Price Rs 14999/- | Deal Price Rs 12999/-
Extra Rs 1500/- off on Exchange and no cost EMI starting at a low price of Rs 1445/month
Original Price Rs 16990/- | Deal Price Rs 12990/-
Extra Rs 3000/- off on Exchange and no cost EMI starting at a low price of Rs 1083/month
Home Appliances
Original Price Rs 43900/- | Deal Price Rs 26990/-
Upto Rs 12000/- off on exchange and no cost EMI starting at a low price of Rs 4499/month
Original Price Rs 17490/- | Deal Price Rs 14990/-
Extra Rs 3000/- off on Exchange and no cost EMI starting at a price of Rs 1250/month
Save upto Rs 2700/-
Extra Rs 1850/- off on Exchange and no Cost EMI starting at a low price of Rs 875/month
Fasion
- Clothing (50%-80% off)
- Jealous 21
- Wrangler
- Pantaloons
- Shoes (40%-70% off)
- Adidas
- RedTape
- Fila
- Jewellery & Watches (40%-70% off)
- Senco
- Citizen
- Maxima
- Luggage & Backpacks (Min 50% off)
- American Tourister
- Skybags
- Tommy Hilfiger
- Handbags & Sunglasses
- Lavie
- Baggit
- Caprese
More Blockbuster Offers
Original Price Rs 599/- | Deal Price Rs 299/-
- Fitbit Charge 2 (Prime Exclusive)
Original Price Rs 14999/- | Deal Price Rs 9999/-
Minimum 50% off
Last chance to save big on your festive shopping
Key highlights
- 10% Additional CashBack on SBI Debit and Credit Cards
- Shop with Amazon Pay balance and get up to Rs.500 back
- Special Dhanteras offers
- Last chance to join Prime @ Rs.499/yr and save all year
First Published: 14 Oct 2017 07:42 AM