Saurashtra-Kutch Elections Exit Poll Live Updates

Two important regions of Gujarat are Kutch and Saurashtra.
With the population of 2,092,371 and covering an area of 45,674 km², Kutch is the largest district of India. It has 10 Talukas, 939 villages, and 6 Municipalities.
If we talk about Saurashtra, it covers about a third of Gujarat state, notably 11 districts of Gujarat, including Rajkot District.
Here are LIVE UPDATES of exit poll for the Kutch and Saurashtra regions:
Saurashtra has seven districts (Porbandar, Amreli, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Junagadh, Surendranagar
and Rajkot) and 48 Seats.
In 2012, the BJP won 33 seats from Saurashtra region. The BJP dominated Kutch region too. Party won five of six seats.
However, the saffron party is facing strong challenge this time in both Saurashtra and Kutch region.
Patidars dominate Saurashtra and aggressive campaign by Hardik Patel has made a dent in BJP's vote base.
Patels constitute 12 per cent of Gujarat's population and they can swing election results in Saurashtra. Patidars have been agitating against the ruling BJP government for past two years demanding reservation not only in government jobs and but also college admissions.
Issue like shortage of drinking water and presence of sizeable Muslim population in Kutch region make the electoral battle tougher for the ruling state government.
Candidates with criminal background in the second phase
Candidates with Criminal Cases - Out of 822 candidates analyzed, 101 (12%) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.
Candidates with Serious Criminal Cases - 64 (8%) candidates have declared serious criminal cases, including cases related to murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, crimes against women etc.
Candidates with cases related to murder - 2 candidates have declared cases related to murder (Indian Penal Code Section-302)
First Published: 14 Dec 2017 04:10 PM