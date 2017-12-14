Saurashtra-Kutch Elections Exit Poll Live Updates



Candidates with criminal background in the second phase

Polling for the second phase of Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017 will end on Thursday and with this, the fate candidates will be sealed. Now, who is chosen by the voters and who is dumped, we all come to know about it on December 18 when the votes will be counted.Two important regions of Gujarat are Kutch and Saurashtra.With the population of 2,092,371 and covering an area of 45,674 km², Kutch is the largest district of India. It has 10 Talukas, 939 villages, and 6 Municipalities.If we talk about Saurashtra, it covers about a third of Gujarat state, notably 11 districts of Gujarat, including Rajkot District.Saurashtra has seven districts (Porbandar, Amreli, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Junagadh, Surendranagarand Rajkot) and 48 Seats.In 2012, the BJP won 33 seats from Saurashtra region. The BJP dominated Kutch region too. Party won five of six seats.However, the saffron party is facing strong challenge this time in both Saurashtra and Kutch region.Patidars dominate Saurashtra and aggressive campaign by Hardik Patel has made a dent in BJP's vote base.Patels constitute 12 per cent of Gujarat's population and they can swing election results in Saurashtra. Patidars have been agitating against the ruling BJP government for past two years demanding reservation not only in government jobs and but also college admissions.Issue like shortage of drinking water and presence of sizeable Muslim population in Kutch region make the electoral battle tougher for the ruling state government.- Out of 822 candidates analyzed, 101 (12%) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.- 64 (8%) candidates have declared serious criminal cases, including cases related to murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, crimes against women etc.- 2 candidates have declared cases related to murder (Indian Penal Code Section-302)