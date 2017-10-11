Sasikala's parole ends today: Chinnamma leaves for Gleneagles Global Health City to see her ailing husband

Sasikala on Wednesday left for Gleneagles Global Health City to see her ailing husband. Her 5-days parole is ending today.Jailed AIADMK leader V.K. Sasikala was on Friday granted five-day parole to meet her ailing husband M. Natarajan in Chennai. She was directed to keep away from all political activity during the parole period.Though Sasikala had applied for 15 days parole on Wednesday, the prison authority permitted her to be out of jail for only five days with conditions.She was allowed to meet her relatives but not politicians or her party leaders and lawmakers. She was also prevented from talking to media.Sasikala is serving a four-year sentence in the central prison on the city's outskirts since February 15 after the Supreme Court on February 14 upheld her conviction in a corruption case by a trial court in September 2015.Sasikala's co-convicts Illavarasi (sister in-law) and V.N. Sudhakaran (nephew) are also serving the sentence concurrently in the same jail after they were held guilty in the Rs 64-crore disproportionate assets case of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.Jayalalithaa, who was also convicted in the 19-year-old graft case, passed away at a private hospital in Chennai on December 5, 2016.(With inputs from agencies)