Stalker, who threatened to kidnap Sachin's daughter, nabbed by Mumbai Police



@MumbaiPolice arrest Dev Kumar from Midnapur, West Bengal for stalking Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara. The accused called up Tendulkar’s residence and threatened to kidnap Sara if his demand to marry her is not fulfilled @abpnewstv @abpmajhatv

— Ganesh Thakur (@7_ganesh) January 7, 2018

Acting upon Sara's complaint, Police nabbed the accused Dev Kumar from Midnapur in West Bengal.According to police, he had threatened to kidnap Sara if his demand of marrying her wasn't met.