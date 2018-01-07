 Stalker, who threatened to kidnap Sachin's daughter, nabbed by Mumbai Police
Mumbai Police have on Sunday arrested a person who was allegedly stalking cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara and threatened to abduct her.

By: || Updated: 07 Jan 2018 01:25 PM
Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar with his family at an event. Photo: PTI (File)

NEW DELHI: Mumbai Police have on Sunday arrested a person who was allegedly stalking cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara and had threatened to abduct her.

Acting upon Sara's complaint, Police nabbed the accused Dev Kumar from Midnapur in West Bengal.

According to police, he had threatened to kidnap Sara if his demand of marrying her wasn't met.

