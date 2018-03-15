Meet The Man Responsible For SP-BSP Alliance

In a turn of political events in Uttar Pradesh after Samajwadi Party took both the Lok Sabha bypolls, carrying a bouquet in hand, SP party President Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday night went to the residence of BSP chief Mayawati, to thank her for the support.Another face that was seen during the 45-minute meeting was of Sanjay Seth. It is said that Seth played an instrumental role in making the alliance between Mayawati’s BSP and Akhilesh Yadav’s SP possible.Image grab: ABP NewsSanjay Seth was elected to the Rajya Sabha and represents the Samajwadi Party. He is also SP's treasurer and is said to be very close to Mulayam Singh Yadav’s family.In UP, 57-year-old Sanjay Seth is also a well known builder. He first opened his company 'SAAS Hotels and properties' and then the name was changed to Shalimar Group. Shalimar group is the largest builders group in Uttar Pradesh.Both the parties were able to get a historic win in Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats and Seth is said to be the main force behind Akhilesh-Mayawati alliance. He is a native of Unnao and he did his graduation in commerce from Lucknow University.His company was responsible for the construction of BSP chief Mayawati's home in Lucknow and Akhilesh Yadav's home in Etawah.