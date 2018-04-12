  • Latest News
  • INDIA
  • Samajwadi Party to support BSP candidate in upcoming Legislative Council elections: Akhilesh Yadav
  • Latest News
  • INDIA
  • Samajwadi Party to support BSP candidate in upcoming Legislative Council elections: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party to support BSP candidate in upcoming Legislative Council elections: Akhilesh Yadav

By: | Updated: 12 Apr 2018 08:58 AM
Samajwadi Party to support BSP candidate in upcoming Legislative Council elections: Akhilesh Yadav

Image: Akhilesh Yadav/File

New Delhi: Taking recent bonhomie to a new height, Samajwadi Party (SP) has decided to support Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate in upcoming Legislative Council elections.

The announcement has come from none other than SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, reported ANI.

It may be recalled that all this started before the UP bypolls of Gorakhpur and Phulpur when BSP decided to back SP candidates. SP won both the seats and Akhilesh Yadav thanked Mayawati for this.

Former CM also visited Mayawati's home in Lucknow to say "thank you".

BSP chief was expecting support (from SP) in RS polls but her candidate lost.

However, Mayawati affirmed that her party's understanding with the SP will not be affected by the defeat in Rajya Sabha polls. She will also not allow BJP to create a rift between the two parties.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published: 12 Apr 2018 08:55 AM
View Comments
Next Story Congress' 1st list for Karnataka assembly polls likely on Friday
LIVE TV Video Photo

TRENDING VIDEOS

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal give cute couple goals

Family Time With Kapil Sharma: Is Vir Das in and Kapil Sharma out...

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's love story will melt your he...

Salman Khan's Hum Saath Saath Hain co-actor threatened by Bishnoi...

Ghanti Bajao: PM’s Ujjwala Yojana failing in its objective of p...