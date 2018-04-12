Samajwadi Party to support BSP candidate in upcoming Legislative Council elections: Akhilesh Yadav

The announcement has come from none other than SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, reported ANI.



It may be recalled that all this started before the UP bypolls of Gorakhpur and Phulpur when BSP decided to back SP candidates. SP won both the seats and Akhilesh Yadav thanked Mayawati for this.



Former CM also visited Mayawati's home in Lucknow to say "thank you".



BSP chief was expecting support (from SP) in RS polls but her candidate lost.



However, Mayawati affirmed that her party's understanding with the SP will not be affected by the defeat in Rajya Sabha polls. She will also not allow BJP to create a rift between the two parties.



: Taking recent bonhomie to a new height, Samajwadi Party (SP) has decided to support Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate in upcoming Legislative Council elections.