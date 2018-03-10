Samajwadi Party's assets up by upto 200%, AIADMK's by 150% : Report

The Samajwadi Party, which was in power in Uttar Pradesh between 2012 and 2015, has registered an increase of 198 per cent in its assets while Tamil Nadu's ruling AIADMK's assets saw an increase of 155 per cent in five financial years. During the period, Shiv Sena's assets increased by 92 per cent.An analysis of assets of 22 regional political parties from financial year 2011-12 to 2015-16 by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) also disclosed that the average total assets declared by them was Rs 24.11 crore which increased to Rs 65.77 crore."During financial year 2011-12, the declared asset of the Samajwadi Party (SP) was Rs 212.86 crore which increased by 198 per cent to Rs 634.96 crore during financial year 2015-16," the ADR said in its report.The report analysed the assets and liabilities by the Aam Aadmi Party, the Assam Gana Parishad, the AIADMK, the All India Forward Block (AIFB), the DMK, the JKPDP, the Janata Dal-Secular, the Janata Dal-United, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-P, the Lok Janashakti Party, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, the Rashtriya Lok Dal, the Shiromani Akali Dal, the Shiv Sena, the SP, the TDP, the TRS and the YSR-Congress and others.The SP, the AIADMK, the AIFB and the Shiv Sena were the only major regional parties to show a steady increase in their annual declared assets."The total assets of AIADMK increased by 155 per cent (Rs 88.21 crore to Rs 224.87 crore) while that of Shiv Sena increased by 92 per cent from Rs 20.59 crore to Rs 39.568 crore," the report said.The YSR Congress was registered in March, 2011 while the AAP was registered in November, 2012. The average assets declared by the these two parties during financial year 2012-13 was Rs 1.165 crore which increased to Rs 3.765 crore in 2015-16.According to ADR, the assets declared by regional parties fall under six major heads: fixed assets, loans and advances, FDR/deposits, TDS, investments and other assets.During financial year 2011-12, the regional parties declared maximum assets under FDR/ deposits which amounted to Rs 331.54 crore (68.77 per cent of total assets) which increased to Rs 1054.80 crore (80.19 per cent of total assets) in financial year 2015-16.The report noted that the only asset category to show a reduction in value was "loans and advance".The total liabilities declared by the 20 regional parties was Rs 47.475 crore which increased to Rs 52.21 crore in five financial years.Total liabilities of the YSR-C and the AAP for financial year 2012-13 was Rs 1.86 crore (an average of Rs 93 lakh per party) and that for financial year 2015-16 was Rs 5.03 crore (an average of Rs 2.515 crore per party).During financial year 2011-12, the Shiv Sena declared the highest total liabilities of Rs 16.594 crore followed by the DMK with Rs 9.214 crore.Highest liabilities during financial year 2015-16 was declared by the TRS (Rs 15.97 crore) but the party had declared NIL liabilities during financial year 2011-12. Second highest liabilities was declared by the TDP with Rs 8.186 crore.The liabilities declared by regional parties fall under two major heads: borrowings (from banks, overdraft facilities and sundry creditors) and other liabilities.The total capital or reserve fund set aside by the regional parties during financial year 2011-12 was Rs 434.635 crore, which increased by Rs 823.535 crore (189.48 per cent) to Rs 1258.17 crore during financial year 2015-16.Between financial year 2014-15 and 2015-16, the capital declared by regional parties increased by 14.66 per cent or Rs 160.90 crore.The SP has the highest capital of Rs 634.913 crore during financial year 2015-16 followed by Rs 257.18 crore of the DMK and Rs 224.84 crore of the AIADMK.The TDP declared total capital fund of Rs 11.538 crore during financial year 2011-12, which increased to Rs 46.09 crore during financial year 2015-16, an increase of Rs 34.552 crore or 299 per cent.