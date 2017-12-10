Salman Nizami's open letter: 'Dear PM, today, you have succeeded in ‘killing’ a Kashmiri nationalist'

I’m a proud Indian, but, truth be told, I’m yet not a known quantity in national politics. I am not an MP. I’m not an MLA. Never contested any election. Ideally, I should be non-existent to you. May be, a 'tinka'. But you held up to me on a polling day with a kind of desperation not hitherto seen before in any head of state. You held up to a tinka. Do you know who holds up to a tinka? A sinking man. So thank you for announcing to the world you and your ship are sinking in Gujarat. Thank you also for telling that you are so afraid of Rahul Gandhi, that you do not dare to dare him anymore.

Now, we come to the actuals. According to you, I’m a Azadi sympathiser. You arrived at this conclusion on the basis of some fake tweets, posted a few years back after pranksters hacked my Twitter handle. Did you fact check? It is difficult to ask you that since you are somebody who has publicly said before, without fact-checking, that Alexander was defeated at the banks of the Ganges. Still, did you fact check? Did your two mouthpiece English news channels fact check?

If you did, you would have known beyond doubt that the tweets were fake. You can Google the news items of 2015, I had a complaint registered these hackers with the cyber police at the time, bringing to their notice the anti-India tweets that were posted after breaking into my account. You may allege I am lying. But dear sir, the police has to complete an investigation and the court has to proclaim I’m lying, before you can call me a liar. In mature societies, this is how it works.

I did not delete those tweets. But I issued a clarification from all the social media accounts maintained by me. How come your prying eyes that scrolled down to dig out years’ old fake tweets, did not notice the clarifications? Or is that you wittingly targeted me because I am a Muslim and a Kashmiri---soft targets always!

Dear PM, Hindus may have voted for you in large numbers. But once you are at 7 Race Course Road, you belong to everybody. Why do you continue to act as a BJP mascot and an RSS affiliate, who belongs to only his supporters? This is the reason why your report card as a PM is zero. You have never acted as a PM.

And if you are so bothered about India’s integrity (as a PM you must), how is that you aligned with some Mehbooba Mufti who talked and acted like a Hurriyat and whose entire 2014 election campaign was based on promises of granting autonomy to Kashmir? Can we forget Sajjad Lone a top separatist leader turned MLA who always abused India & our army? He is not an anti-national for you? Why because he is "Chota bhai". Why should I be targeted when I always wrote against Pakistan & Separatist?

Lastly, with regards to my Indianness, I am a proud Kashmiri and a proud Indian, and I have always taken the most defiant stand against terrorists and terrorism. My family has spilled blood for holding up the integrity of this nation. My cousin was killed by terrorists. Check this article, Terrorists have no heart or soul, authoured by me on 8 August 2013 in The Pioneer. Your prying eyes didn’t see this yet? Or you ignored deliberately again?

Do you have any idea how life-threatening an attempt it is for a Kashmiri, who lives in terrorism-infested villages, to take on the terrorists? The terrorists subsequently attempted to kill me. But, failed. Today, you have succeeded in ‘killing’ me. For you have killed my Indianness, you have branded me a terrorist sympathiser. You have so completely killed my existence. What terrorists could do, you have done.

Jai Hind.

Salman Nizami.

