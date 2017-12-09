PM Modi is lying, I never called Indian Army 'rapists': Congress leader Salman Nizami to ABP News



I want to tell all Congress leaders who are abusing me, mocking my poor family, asking who my parents are- this nation is my everything. Every moment of my time is devoted to India and 125 crore Indians: PM @narendramodi

Salman Nizami asks on Twitter- Modi who is your father, who is your mother. Among the other things he says- he calls for Azad Kashmir. He calls our army rapists. How can the people accept such people like Salman Nizami. He also says there will be an Afzal from every home: PM



Congress leader & close aide of Rahul Gandhi, Salman Nizami asks on Twitter- Modi, who is your father, who is your mother? He calls for Azad Kashmir & says 'har ghar se Afzal nikalega'. He calls our Army rapists. Does Congress want to win election with the help of such people? PM

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi on Saturday took on a youth Congress leader named Salman Nizami from Jammu and Kashmir who has been campaigning to woo Muslim voters in poll-bound Gujarat.Modi while addressing a rally in Lunavada said Nizami had once asked who his mother and father were when compared to Rahul Gandhi's father and grandmother. The prime minister said "such language can't even be used for enemies."Mod said Nizami had called for Azad Kashmir and also called Indian army rapists. "How can the people accept such people like Salman Nizami. He also says there will be an Afzal from every home," Modi said.Modi further said, "I want to tell all Congress leaders who are abusing me, mocking my poor family, asking who my parents are- this nation is my everything. Every moment of my time is devoted to India and 125 crore Indians."Attacking the Congress for "misleading" the Muslim community, Modi said "They have made fake promises of reservations for Muslims but in no state have they fulfilled their promise."Modi's ongoing tirade continued over Mani Shankar Aiyar's "neech" remark against him. He listed out names of Congress leders poured out abuses on him that included Sonia Gandhi and "her family members".BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also recounted statements of Nizami in 2013 where he allegedly threatened to hang BJP leaders in Kashmir.To an English news channel on Friday, Nizami said he has never spoken against the country. "I was born as an Indian. I will die as an Indian," he said.Clarifying on the matter, Congress unit from Jammu and Kashmir said Salman Nizami is not associated with the party in the state.Speaking to ABP News, Salman Nizami said his Twitter account was hacked over which he had filed a police complaint in 2015. He said his family fought against militancy in the Valley and died for the nation. Nizami said PM Modi was lying by circulating fake tweets."I had filed police complaint in 2015 over fake tweets posted on Indian Army.My account was hacked. I am a citizen of India and I am associated with Congress party that hung Afzal Guru. My family has fought against militancy and died for the nation," Salman Nizami told ABP News in a telephonic conversation.Nizami did not disclose whether he was campaigning for the Congress in Gujarat. Although, the audio message of the telecom operator was in Gujarati language on his mobile phone indicating he was in the poll-bound state. As the controversy grew, he made his Twitter account private.