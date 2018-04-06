'Drop the case or get killed', gangster Ravi Pujari threatens Salman Khan's lawyer

New Delhi: A lawyer representing actor Salman Khan on Friday claimed that he has received death threats from gangster Ravi Pujari.Ahead of Salman’s bail hearing in Jodhpur court, Mahesh Bora said. "I received threatening SMSes and internet calls warning me not to appear for Salman Khan in court.”He claimed if he would get shot if he doesn’t drop the blackbuck poaching case in which the 52-year-old is embroiled in.Bora has informed Jodhpur Police Commissioner about the death threat. No written complaint or FIR has been lodged in this regard.Pujari is believed to be hiding in Australia now. He has in the past called up the police claiming to have targeted people close to Pakistan-based underworld don Dawood or his aide Chhota Shakeel.Salman’s counsel had contended in court that a gangster named Lawrence Bishnoi of Rajasthan issued a death threat to Salman earlier this year. Lawrence is currently jailed.Meanwhile, the Sessions court reserved its decision on Salman’s bail plea till Saturday.In his arguments, Bora said there were various loopholes in the investigation. He argued that no investigation in any of the cases of poaching proved that Salman used firearms."We have argued that the eyewitness in the case was not reliable," Bora said.