Here's what Salman Khan tweeted after getting bail

Tears of gratitude . To all my loved ones who are with me and never lost hope . Thank you for being there with all the love and support . God Bless .
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 9, 2018
After spending 50 hours in jail, Salman Khan reached home on Saturday night where there was a sea of fans.
He came to the balcony of his Galaxy Apartments and thanked his fans.
Jodhpur court, on 5 April 2018, convicted Salman Khan in the blackbuck poaching case. The court sentenced him to five years imprisonment,
However, the court acquitted Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Tabu.
On Saturday, Salman Khan got bail.
First Published: 10 Apr 2018 07:50 AM