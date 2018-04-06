Blackbuck poaching case LIVE: Salman Khan's bail application in Jodhpur court today

Catch all the LIVE UPDATES below:
- Jodhpur sessions court on Friday will hear his bail plea at 10:30 am.
- Salman Khan's lawyer Anand Desai, bodyguard Shera, sisters Alvira Aprita arrive at Sessions Court in Jodhpur to movie bail application.
Superstar Salman Khan, who was punished for 5 years in jail after being convicted of killing 2 blackbucks in 1998, spent his first night in Jodhpur Central Jail on Thursday.
As per sources, Salman slept on the floor of the cell, with four blankets on day-1 of his night. He has been given cell number 2 of barrack no.2 and will be identified as prisoner No.106 in the jail premises.
The sources say that Salman has been provided with the cell adjacent to rape accused self styled godman Asaram.
As per jail officials, he was provided with dal, roti and sabji for dinner, which he refused to eat.
Like every prisoner, Salman also underwent a health checkup before entering the jail, where the doctors found that his blood pressure was a little high, which later came down to normal.
Jail superintendent Vikram Singh, while briefing the media on the celebrity inmate, said Khan would be treated as a normal prisoner and no special treatment would be given to him.
He will have a simple wooden bed, a rug and a cooler in his cell, Singh said.
On the reported threat to Khan by a gangster, Singh said,"We are thinking of keeping him with some other prisoners from tomorrow so that he is not alone considering the threat to him."
A local gangster had reportedly said he would kill Khan in Jodhpur.
First Published: 06 Apr 2018 08:10 AM