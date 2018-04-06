 Blackbuck poaching case LIVE: Salman Khan's bail application in Jodhpur court today
  • Blackbuck poaching case LIVE: Salman Khan's bail application in Jodhpur court today

The sources say that Salman has been provided with the cell adjacent to rape accused self styled godman Asaram.

By: || Updated: 06 Apr 2018 10:29 AM
Jodhpur: A sessions court here will hear the bail appeal today filed by the lawyers of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan who was convicted on Thursday in the 1998 blackbucks poaching case.

Catch all the LIVE UPDATES below: 

Here's how Salman Khan spent his first night in Jodhpur jail

Superstar Salman Khan, who was punished for 5 years in jail after being convicted of killing 2 blackbucks in 1998, spent his first night in Jodhpur Central Jail on Thursday.

As per sources, Salman slept on the floor of the cell, with four blankets on day-1 of his night. He has been given cell number 2 of barrack no.2 and will be identified as prisoner No.106 in the jail premises.

READ: Blackbuck poaching case: Qaidi No. 106 Salman Khan given dal-roti in jail

The sources say that Salman has been provided with the cell adjacent to rape accused self styled godman Asaram.

As per jail officials, he was provided with dal, roti and sabji for dinner, which he refused to eat.

Like every prisoner, Salman also underwent a health checkup before entering the jail, where the doctors found that his blood pressure was a little high, which later came down to normal.

READ: Here's what judge said while sentencing Salman Khan

Jail superintendent Vikram Singh, while briefing the media on the celebrity inmate, said Khan would be treated as a normal prisoner and no special treatment would be given to him.

He will have a simple wooden bed, a rug and a cooler in his cell, Singh said.

IN PICS: Here Is Why Blackbuck Poaching Got Salman Khan Into Trouble

On the reported threat to Khan by a gangster, Singh said,"We are thinking of keeping him with some other prisoners from tomorrow so that he is not alone considering the threat to him."

A local gangster had reportedly said he would kill Khan in Jodhpur.

