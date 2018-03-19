Salman Khan's co-star Pooja Dadwal seriously ill and penniless

: Things have gone tremendously downhill with Bollywood actress Pooja Dadwal, who once starred with superstar Salman Khan.The actress is facing serious health issues and has also run financially indigent.According to reports, she is suffering from tuberculosis and a lung-related sickness. Added to her health issues, she has run completely out of money, to an extent that is incapable of paying her medical bills even.If reports are to be believed, her husband and family members have snapped off ties with her after they found out about her sickness. The actress has been looking out for herself since then. At the moment she is in extreme need of assistance.She has been quoted in 'Bombay Times' saying that she is dependent on others for even a cup of tea. She is reportedly admitted in Mumbai’s Shivdi Hospital for more than fifteen days.She starred with Salman Khan in 90s action film ‘Veergati’. She also acted in films like Sindoor Saugandh and Hindustan.Talking to the daily, she informed that she discovered of her illness some six months ago.She stated that she tried contacting Salman Khan for financial assistance but with no luck. She said that if Salman looks at her video, maybe then, he will try to help her.She informed the publication that she had been doing casino management in Goa since long.