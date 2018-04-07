Salman Khan's bail plea LIVE: 'Salman Khan has accepted all terms and conditions for bail,' says actor's lawyer

On 5 April 2018, a Jodhpur court convicted "Dabangg" Salman Khan in the case and sentenced him to five years imprisonment while acquitting Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Tabu.
[MUST READ] OPINION: Salman Khan paid the price for his stardom?
Blackbuck poaching case LIVE UPDATES:
- Salman Khan has accepted all terms and conditions for bail: Actor's lawyer
- Decision likely after lunch
- Judge is hearing on Salman Khan's bail plea
- Alvira khan, sister of Salman Khan reaches court
#Rajasthan: District & sessions court judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi arrives at Jodhpur Court, he will be hearing #SalmanKhan's bail plea. Khan was awarded a 5-year jail term in #BlackBuckPaochingCase. pic.twitter.com/9GsbkO6uTn
— ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2018
- Judge reaches court
- Judge on his way to court
This is Salman Khan's fourth stint in the Jodhpur Central Jail. Earlier, he has spent a total of 18 days in the jail in 1998, 2006 and 2007, all for poaching cases.
[ALSO READ] Setback for Salman, Sessions court judge hearing his bail plea transferred
Khan was jailed in Jodhpur after being sentenced for shooting and killing two endangered blackbucks in 1998.
Salman Khan is alleged to have shot and killed blackbucks in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the night of October 1, 1998 during the shooting of the film "Hum Saath Saath Hain".
Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre and a local, Dushyant Singh, were given the "benefit of doubt" for the incident.
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 07 Apr 2018 09:54 AM