Salman Khan to host new TV show - Details all here

New Delhi: For all those who loved Bollywood superstar Salman Khan hosting the Bigg Boss show, here’s some more good news as he is going to return to anchor yet another TV show mid this year.Dus Ka Dum, which he had he had last hosted in 2009, is reportedly going to make a comeback on the small screen in June.Salman had made his TV debut with Dus Ka Dum Season 1. If certain media reports are to be believed, the show will be aired on weekdays, which is from Monday to Friday and not on weekends.According to a report in DNA, the reality game show will be aired post Indian Premier League (IPL), which is likely to be around last week of June or the start of July.The show had earlier helped Sony TV regain its third position in the Indian television ratings.Let’s wait to observe the fate of this season.