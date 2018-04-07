 Salman Khan to be again in court on 7th May
The district and sessions Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi allowed Khan's plea for bail and suspension of the sentence.

JODHPUR: Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan was granted bail on Saturday in the 1998 blackbuck case on a personal bond of Rs 50,000, the court also informed that the next hearing of the case will be on 7th May.

The bail bond also says that the star cannot leave the country without the court's permission and will also have to produce Rs. 25,000 surety.

The 4 and a half page verdict by the district and sessions Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi allowed Khan's plea for bail and suspension of the sentence so that he can file an appeal against his conviction and sentencing.

