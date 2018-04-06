 'Tough Guy' Salman Khan suggests basic improvements inside jail to the DIG
He even offered aid for improvising the internal infrastructure of the jail.

By: || Updated: 06 Apr 2018 10:55 AM

Image: (left )Instagram, (Right) ABP News

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who has been kept in Jodhpur Central Jail after he was convicted in black buck poaching case, has suggested improvements in the basic facilities of the jail.

In his talk with ABP News, the DIG of the jail Vikram Singh Karnawat revealed that Salman is a tough guy and since he has been to Jodhpur jail previously too, he did not really face any problem in adjusting inside.

In his talks with the DIG, Salman said that he has a special attachment with Rajasthan and since he has been to Jodhpur jail earlier too, it was not an alien experience for him.

Salman suggested some improvements inside the jail and even offered aid for improvising the internal infrastructure of the jail. He pointed towards the geysers and toilets of the jail and suggested that they should be improved.

Salman was offered cabbage and pulses along with Chapattis  for dinner which he refused to eat.

Karnawat informed that when he arrived he had slightly high BP just like other prisoners .He further said, “Salman is a tough guy and he has adjusted himself pretty well inside the jail”.

Salman is sharing the same barrack in which Asaram Bapu is kept. He did not have food in the night.

Prisoner number 106, Slaman Khan is kept in cell number 2 of Barack number 2. The Bollywood superstar who was provided four blankets, slept on floor the entire night.

