Salman Khan hugs sister Arpita and Alvira; breaks down in tears on being sentenced to jail

Salman had tears in his eyes as he hugged his sisters.

05 Apr 2018 03:59 PM
Image: Instagram

New Delhi: As the Jodhpur court sentenced five years imprisonment to Bollywood actor Salman Khan, his sisters Arpita Khan and Alvira Khan could not control the outburst of emotions and broke down in tears inside the courtroom.

Arpita and Alvira who have always shown undeterred support for brother Salman Khan,  hugged him and started weeping. Even Salman Khan had tears in his eyes.





Salman Khan who has the largest fandom in Bollywood,  has been convicted in the black-buck poaching case by Jodhpur court dealing a hard blow to the family and fans of the Bollywood star, who had been praying for him since yesterday.

This image of Salman Khan with sister Arpita Khan, brothers Arbaaz and Sohail and brother in law Ayush Sharma,  shared by Arpita Khan on Instagram, shows the strong bonding between the siblings.




Salman's fans have gathered in massive number out of the Jodhpur court to show their support to the actor.

Arpita Khan also visited Siddhi Vinayak temple with his close friend Katrina Kaif, to pray for Salman's  acquittal.

Although there are chances that Salman may get a bail soon.

