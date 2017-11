Salman Khan appears for BA exam in Agra university?

According to TOI , the marksheet belongs to a student of Amrata Singh Memorial Degree College in Tejpur Java of Aligarh district. It has a passport-size photo Salman Khan on it with the name of the student who scored aggregate 35 percent in exams.The officials realised the mistake during cross-checking of results before handing the marksheets over to students. According to Times of India, the University has recalled the marksheet and rectified it after the authorities came to know about it.Quoting its sources, TOI said that another mark sheet had Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi's photo on it.Denying any discrepancy on University's part, official spokesperson of Agra University said Dr. Girija Shankar said he did not receive any complaint in this regardThe public relations officer of the university, G S Sharma, told the newspaper that the university hasn't received any such complaint.Earlier, an inter college in Agra pasted a photo of Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun on an admit card.