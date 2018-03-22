Delhi Budget goes up from Rs 30,900 crores to Rs 53,000 crores in 3 years



13% of total budget being allocated to the three MCD's - Manish Sisodia , Dy CM



1,000 Crore being earnmarked for maintenance of roads & lanes which were supposed to be done by MCD's - @msisodia , Dy CM



26 Points Programme under Delhi's Green Budget.



Carry out a real-time source appointment study of air pollution in Delhi



Develop the first comprehensive city-wide inventory of greenhouse gas emissions in delhi.



Increase in green coverage of delhi in mission mode.



Make Delhi kikkar Free



New City Forests to be developed at Jaunapur , Ayanagar, Dera Mandi, Bela Farm, Garhi Mandu Pocket-A and Alipur.



26% of Budget being allocated for education total amount Rs. 13,997 crore.



Education gets around 25% of total Budget for the third consecutive year.



Government introducing a new curriculum in government school.



50% concession registration charges for CNG factory fitted private cars.



Strengthening the enforcement wing of Transport department.



Multi-pronged initiative to strengthen the Pollution Under Control programme



Roll-out 1000 fully electric buses in Delhi.



Induction of 905 electric feeder vehicles to boost last mile connectivity.



Expansion of eligibility criteria for E-rickshaw subsidy.



Comprehensive Electric Vehicle Policy for Delhi



1000 Indoor display panels inside all government buildings dealing with public to display information on air pollution levels.



Develop a model for forecasting of air pollution scenario.



Incentive of up to 1 lakh to industries to switchover to Piped Natural Gas



Subsidy to restaurants to replace Coal tandoors with Electricity or Gas based Tandoors



Subsidy to switch over from Diesel Generator Sets of 10 KVA or more capacity.



Mission Buniyaad to enhance reading and maths skills of students between classes 1 to 8 in months of April, May and June.



Around 1.2 lakh CCTV cameras in Government schools.



Agriculture-cum-solar Farm scheme to incentivise the installation of solar panels on agricultural farms.



Building Energy Efficiency Programme (BEEP) for government buildings.



Enforce the Energy Conservation Building code (ECBC) for all new and large commercial buildings.



New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party government on Thursday presented Rs 53,000 crore Delhi Budget 2018-19 in the Assembly. The allocation has gone up from Rs 30,00 crores in the last three years, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who tabled the budget for the fourth time.Presenting the budget Sisodia said his government worked extensively on Education, Health, Electricity, Water, Minimum wages, Skill etc. He said the budget follows "trickle up" economics aiming to benefit poor and middle class people in Delhi.He said the per capital incomes has increased by 9.41% in 2018-18.Sisodia said "this is the first "Green budget" of the government for effective containment of pollution in the city."The government has also proposed to set aside Rs 1000 crore for repair and maintenance of smaller roads owned by the municipal corporations of the city, he was quoted by news agency PTI.Earlier, Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken tweeted: “When AAP Government will present their Budget at 12 Noon, I with the former cabinet ministers of @SheilaDikshit Govt will watch live from @INCDelhi Office! We will critically examine the Budget-put it live on Social Media-And compare it with Congress Govt when Sheila ji was CM!”The AAP government on Wednesday had presented its first Outcome Budget in the Delhi Assembly, seeking to fix accountability of all the stakeholders, including the Lieutenant Governor (LG), through new monitoring units, in planning and executing the city administration's programmes and schemes.