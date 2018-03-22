Sabse bade data chor macha rahe hain sabse zyada shor: Congress attacks BJP on Cambridge Analytica issue

New Delhi: Coming out all guns blazing, Congress on Thursday attacked PM Narendra Modi and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad."Hitler had an associate called Goebbels, Modi ji has an associate called Ravi Shankar Prasad. BJP Govt has become a manufacturer of fake news. Sabse bade data chor macha rahe hain sabse zyada shor," RS Surjewala of Congress said, reported news agency ANI.Meanwhile, on Thursday, again attacking Congress and alleging its links to political data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica (CA), the BJP claimed that the firm was involved in Rahul Gandhi's social media campaign and there had been meetings too in this regard.The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also questioned the silence of the Congress President for more than five months over media reports that claimed his party had roped in CA as 'Brahmashtra' to counter Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019, reported IANS.YOU MAY ALSO LIKE TO READ: