S Balakrishnan raises question on Sridevi's death, writes letter to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Senior journalist S Balakrishnan has raised questions on the death of veteran actress Sridevi Kapoor and has written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.In the letter, he said that the depth of bathtub is generally only three feet, so how can someone die due to drowning?The amount of alcohol was also less in her body, he said.He has raised questions about the finding and requested postmortem of actress' dead body, again.Sridevi, Bollywood's first female superstar, passed away on Saturday night. First, it was reported that she died following a cardiac arrest in Dubai, where we had gone to attend the wedding ceremony of her nephew. However. later it has come to light that she died after accidentally falling in the bathtub.The sudden demise of the"Chandni" of Bollywood has sent shock-waves throughout the nation.She was 54-year-old. Her mortal remains will be brought back to Mumbai on Tuesday.As per postmortem report, Sridevi was under the influence of alcohol at the time of her death.