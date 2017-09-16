Ryan murder mystery: Bus conductor Ashok’s family happy about CBI probe, claims ‘Ashok was injected by cops’

Gurugram: In a fresh twist Pradyuman Thakur murder case, the family of accused driver Ashok has express happiness over CBI probe ordered by Chief Minister ML Khattar saying, it will bring out the truth. The family claims that Ashok is not guilty and is being framed.The family had also made a mention of a man wearing black sunglasses who was present in the washroom at the time of the incident. But, no details of that man have come out so far.Bus conductor Ashok's wifeSpeaking to ABP News, Ashok’s wife claimed that he confessed to committing the crime after falling under police pressure.She further said that Ashok will not succumb to any pressure and will fight for truth.Revealing details from her conversation with Ashok, his sister in law said, “Ashok told me that he confessed to the crime because he was thrashed and electrocuted by the police”. She further added saying, “He was injected by police which made him make the statement in front of media”.Pradyuma Thakur was a class 2 student of Gurugram’s Ryan International School, who was found dead in a pool of blood with his throat slit, in his school’s boys’ washroom.The cops arrested the school bus conductor within 48 hours of the incident, since he was present inside the washroom when the crime took place.