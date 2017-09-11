Manish Sisodia orders mass police verification of staff in Delhi schools

"Anybody who is entering into school premises should undergo police verification process within three weeks," Sisodia said.He said if any school fails to conduct police verification of its staff, strict action will be taken against the institution.Sisodia also ordered that CCTVs should be installed in classrooms and other places of all private and government schools. He said schools will have to submit a monthly report to inform the government if all the CCTVs are working or not.Sisodia said the decision was taken in an emergency meeting in New Delhi on Monday.He said a high-level committee will be formed on student security in Delhi.A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a peon inside the premises of a private school in Delhi's Shahdara on Sunday.The incident came a day after a seven-year-old boy's throat was slit allegedly by a bus conductor of a Gurgaon school for allegedly resisting sexual assault -- an incident that sent shock waves across the country.Class 2 student Praduman Thakur was found with his throat slit in a school washroom on Friday last.The murder, in connection with which a bus conductor has been arrested, has triggered a major outrage.Taking action on the report of the three-member Special Investigative Team (SIT) indicating lapses in security at Ryan International School, Gurgaon Police arrested two top officials of the school under section 75 of the Juvenile Justice act.All Ryan group of schools in Gurgaon have been ordered to remain shut on Monday and Tuesday on the directions of the district administration. Security has been stepped up at the school.