Ryan Murder Case: 16-year-old juvenile accused will be treated as adult, says Juvenile Justice Board

Giving a big judgment in the Pradyuman murder case, the Juvenile Justice Board on Wednesday announced that the alleged murderer juvenile boy in the case will be treated as an adult.The teenager was apprehended by CBI on November 7 for killing Pradyuman Thakur, Class 2 student of Ryan International School, Gurugram"During subsequent proceedings the convict will be considered as an adult," Sushil Tekriwal, lawyer of Pradyuman's family told reporters.Recently, the Juvenile Justice Board had rejected the bail plea of the teenager."I thank the judiciary for the decision. We always knew that the journey is long but we will go till the end to get justice for my child and all other children who might be vulnerable," Varun Thakur, father of Pradyuman said.The board had earlier set up a committee comprising a psychologist from PGI Rohtak seeking an expert opinion in the matter. The panel had submitted its report in two envelops which were opened inside the court room.Lawyer of Pradhuman's father, Sushil Tekriwal, had said the report was based on behavioural, sociological and psychological aspects of the juvenile."We have seen the report and given our submission," he said.According to Tekriwal, the report had said the accused should be treated as an adult and it suggested that he was an abnormal child with a hyper-aggressive streak to his personality.The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) contended that the probe was underway and they were still interrogating the accused.The Juvenile Justice Board noted that the accused was mature enough to recognise the consequences of his actions.(With inputs from PTI)