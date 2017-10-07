Ryan International responds to CBSE notice, denies security lapses

Ryan International School on Saturday replied to the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) show-cause notice in connection with Gurugram student murder case and asserted that it has always abided by its guidelines.Ryan in its reply averred that it has always made sure that no compromise is made in regard with security arrangements.On September 16, the CBSE had served a show cause notice to Ryan International, seeking an explanation why the school's affiliation should not be revoked.Flagging several violations of the board's safety guidelines by the school, the CBSE said the murder could have been averted had the school authorities discharged their duty and responsibility with care and sincerity.Earlier on October 5, the CBSE filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court and stated that the Ryan Gurugram branch didn't have sufficient CCTVs. And few amongst the one available were not working.The board also said that there were no separate toilets for staff in the school.Apart from this, the CBSE further revealed that a few electric panels in the school were open, which could have posed serious threat to the lives of children.Seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur was found dead inside the toilet of the Ryan International School, with his throat slit on September 8.