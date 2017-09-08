Ryan International Class 2 student's 'murder': Cops detain bus driver, conductor & a faculty

: The Police on Friday detained three persons including bus conductor, driver and a school staff member after the brutal murder of a seven-year-old boy on Friday in Ryan International School in Bhondsi area.Pradhuman, a Class II student, was found dead by a school staff in the school washroom with his throat slit. A knife, presumably the murder weapon, was found near the body."As of now, we have no lead on the murder. We are scanning CCTV footage from the school premises for clues," Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Manish Sehgal, posted at Gurugram Police Commissioner's office, told media.Informed sources said a CCTV installed outside the washroom was lying defunct.People, including parents of other students, gathered outside the school campus were speculating about the possible reasons for the murder, including that he may have fallen prey to the deadly online 'Blue Whale' game."Some senior student may be playing the deadly 'Blue Whale' game and he targeted innocent Pradhuman to complete his task. Otherwise, who will carry a sharp knife into school?" many people reasoned.Someone may have tried to sexually assault the child who was murdered for resisting, said others.Some suspected school bus staff or Class IV staff behind the crime.Forensic expert Deepak Mathur, who conducted the post-mortem examination, said: "The deceased had two cuts on his neck. His throat was almost completely slit. Haemorrhage and excessive blood loss caused the death."Pradhuman's sister is a student of Class 5 in the same school, located on Sohna Road, some 13 km from Gurugram city.The boy's family resides in Maruti Kunj Society in the same area. Pradhuman's father is a senior executive at an export house in the Kherki Daula police station area.A case of murder was registered against an unidentified person at the Bhondsi police station.