Russian tourist forced to beg outside temple, after his ATM Card was blocked, received help from police

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had assured a Russian youth of help after he was forced to seek alms outside a temple in Kancheepuram as his ATM PIN got locked."Evangelin - Your country Russia is our time tested friend. My officials in Chennai will provide you all help," Swaraj said on Twitter.The 24-year-old, who is touring Tamil Nadu, had to resort to seeking alms after he failed to draw money using his bank ATM card as the PIN got locked, the police said.Evangelin arrived at the Kumarakottam Sri Subramanya Swami temple and sat at the entrance with his backpack and sought alms using his cap.Though the devotees spared money for him, they were surprised at the sight of a foreigner seeking alms and alerted the police.The police said they gave him some money and advised him to go to Chennai and contact Russian Consulate officials for help.