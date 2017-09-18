Russian Ambassador writes Hindi letter to wish PM Modi on his birthday

While People including celebrities from all walks of life congratulated the Prime Minister on social media with floods of birthday messages, Russian Ambassador showed a sweet gesture.Charge D'Affairs of the Russian Embassy A. Kargapolov congratulated PM Modi on his birthday with a letter in Hindi. The Russian Diplomat wrote birthday wishes on embassy's letterhead using Hindi Language.He wrote, ''Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, please accept my greetings and good wishes on your birthday. You have recieved great honour through your political experience and economic activities. I believe that India and its people will lead the way of development under your efficient leadership.Given below, the letter that Kargapolov wrote applauding the Prime Minister on the official letterhead.Russian embassy wishes PM Modi on his birthday/Image- Twitter @RusEmbIndiaHe took to Twitter and tweeted this letter on the official page of Russian Embassy in India:''Russia is always looking forward to taking comprehensive cooperation with India to a new height'', he further added.''With this, i am very greateful for your personal decision to name the road in the memory of Russian Ambassador Alexander Kadakin, who dedicated his life to Russian-Indian friends.'''I sincerely wish you good health and prosperity'Yours, Antoly Kangapolov.(Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at St. Petersburg International EconomicForum (SPIEF), Russia on June 1, 2017Vladimir Putin/Image- Twitter @narendramodi)India and Russia have been friends for a long time. PM Modi visited Russia this year.