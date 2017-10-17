RSS leader Ravinder Gosai shot dead by unidentified men in Ludhiana's Kailash Nagar



He (Ravinder Gosai of RSS) was returning home from RSS Shakha in the morning; attackers fired on him & he died: Ludhiana Police Commissioner pic.twitter.com/C5tuc1RFev

— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2017

Ludhiana: In a shocking incident, Rashtriya Swamsewak Sangh leader Ravinder Gosai was shot dead by unidentified men in Ludhiana’s Kailash Nagar on Tuesday morning at around 7.20am.The incident took place when Gosai was returning home after attending RSS Shakha in the morning.The assailants shot two bullets in his neck and his back minutes after he came out of his house with his dog; and he died at the spot.The bike borne men fled immediately after killing Gosai. The reason for murder is yet to be asserted. A probe has been launched in the case.Ravinder Gosai was head of Raghunath Nagar Mohan Shakha of RSS Ludhiana. After the incident, various BJP leaders reached his house.More details are awaited.