RSS leader Ravinder Gosai shot dead by unidentified men in Ludhiana's Kailash Nagar

The incident took place when Gosai was returning home after attending RSS Shakha in the morning.
The assailants shot two bullets in his neck and his back minutes after he came out of his house with his dog; and he died at the spot.
He (Ravinder Gosai of RSS) was returning home from RSS Shakha in the morning; attackers fired on him & he died: Ludhiana Police Commissioner pic.twitter.com/C5tuc1RFev
— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2017
The bike borne men fled immediately after killing Gosai. The reason for murder is yet to be asserted. A probe has been launched in the case.
Ravinder Gosai was head of Raghunath Nagar Mohan Shakha of RSS Ludhiana. After the incident, various BJP leaders reached his house.
More details are awaited.
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 17 Oct 2017 10:34 AM