 'RSS ka sipahi ghus gaya, bahar karo isko,' says Lalu's son Tej Pratap Yadav while pointing towards a dog
"Watch, RSS soldier is running," Tej Pratap Yadav can be heard saying on the mic.

Updated: 20 Dec 2017 09:32 AM
New Delhi: Former Chief Minister of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav has been news these days for uttering provocative statements.

On Tuesday, in Nawada district of Bihar, he has given another controversial statement and this time on RSS.

He was in Nawada to attend a program when in the ground suddenly a stray dog entered.

While pointing towards the canine, Tej Pratap Yadav, who was also minister of Bihar, said, "See a RSS soldier has entered here. Take him out." (RSS ka sipahi ghus gaya, bahar karo isko)

"Watch, RSS soldier is running," he can be heard saying on the mic.

In November also he made a provocative statement and said PM Narendra Modi's skin will ripped.

