RSS in defence of Jay Shah, says 'Those leveling allegations must prove that prima facie charges are serious or not'

On Thursday, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has come in defence of Jay Shah, son of BJP president Amit Shah, whose company-Temple Enterprises-saw a huge rise in turnover after the BJP came to power at the Centre in 2014.News portal 'The Wire' recently reported the news.Image: Jay Shah/ANI"Inquiry into any corruption allegation must be done. Action must be taken. But it can be done only when an allegation is prima facie proven correct," said RSS' Dattatreya Hosabale."Those leveling allegation must prove that prima facie the charges are serious or not," he added.Interestingly, the news of the portal created a hurricane in the political circle with Congress VP Rahul Gandhi alleging that said"achhe din" have arrived for them (PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah."The two beneficiaries of the business dealings of Amit Shah's son Jay are Narendra Modi and Shah. Achhe din aa gaye unke (good days have arrived for them)," Gandhi said recently while his visit to Gujarat.What is even more interesting is that BJP veteran leader Yashwant Sinha also criticised his party's strong defence of its president Amit Shah's son, saying the high moral ground it had acquired all these years appears to have been lost.Sinha who has turned a strong critic of the Modi government's economic policies, also objected to the filing of a Rs 100 crore defamation suit against The Wire, which carried the story on Jay Shah's business.Such an attempt to suppress the voice of the media was avoidable, he said."I will certainly like to say that the manner in which a central minister jumped into fray in defence of Jay Shah was not called for. He is a central minister not a chartered accountant of Jay Shah," Sinha said, in an apparent reference to Union minister Piyush Goyal's defence of Amit Shah's son."Perhaps, the high moral ground we have acquired all these months and years appears to have been lost," Sinha said.On its part, the BJP has accused Sinha of having a link with the opposition Congress.(With inputs from PTI)