RSS gave the idea of demonetisation to PM Modi says Rahul Gandhi

: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused RSS of giving the idea of demonetization. He also said RRS is trying to "capture" every institution and charged that NDA ministers were not operating independently as the Sangh Parivar outfit's men were planted in each ministry.Images: PTIInteracting with professionals and the business community at the end of his four-day campaign in poll-bound Karnataka, he said the ministers were being guided by RSS on what to do.Rahul said "Do you know where the idea of note bandi (note ban) came from? Do you know who gave the idea of note bandi to the Prime Minister of India" It was not RBI, it was not Arun Jaitley (Finance Minister), it was not an officer in the Finance Ministry,"Rahul further added, "This is the fundamental conflict we have with BJP. Their idea is wherever they go they plant people with their ideology into that organisation," .The Congress' idea is to "democratise" institutions while BJP believes in "bureaucratising" the institutions, he said.Gandhi, who has been highly critical of the note ban,said the demonetisation idea originated from an RSS ideologue who had placed the idea into the Prime Minister's mind."It was a particular ideologue of the RSS. Now you imagine the RSS places an idea into the Prime Minister's mind and the Prime Minister launches that idea."Gandhi said even a child would say it was not a good idea to "destroy" Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes that allowed corrupt to convert their black money into white.But BJP and RSS who think only they know everything were taking such"disastrous decisions."Gandhi, who has been targeting the Modi government on GST and termed it "Gabbar Singh Tax", said if his party was voted to power at the Centre, it would reform the current GST and simplify it by trying to make it a single-slab tax and cap it at a "decent" level.As he wrapped up his "Janarshirvad Yatra" in the Hyderabad-Karnataka region, Gandhi told that there was a "good atmosphere" for his party in the state.