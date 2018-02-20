RRB Recruitment 2018: Railways Increase Upper Age Limit For ALP, Technician Posts

The railways on Monday relaxed the upper age limit of employing people in various categories and said that the option of taking the recruitment exam in regional languages including Bangla and Malayalam would be made available.
- In the exam for assistant loco pilots and loco pilot, the revised upper age limit for the unreserved category has been fixed at 30 years, while it was 28 earlier.
- For OBCs it has been revised to 33 years from the earlier 31 years. For the SC and ST category, the age relaxation has been fixed at 35 years from the present 33.
- Similarly, for the Group D exams for unreserved category, the upper age limit has been fixed at 30 years from 28 years
- For OBCs, the age limit has been revised to 36 years from 34 years, for SC and STs it has been hiked from 36 years to 38 years
Railways had announced one of the largest recruitment processes for 89409 posts in Group C and D categories.
Online applications have been invited for posts like assistant loco pilots, technicians, track maintainer, points man, helper, gateman and porters. This recruitment drive is open for candidates who have passed Class Xth and ITI for Group C posts and Class Xth and ITI or diploma in engineering or a graduation in engineering for Group C level II posts like assistant loco pilots and technicians.
