RPF jawan killed, INSAS rifles looted in Bihar

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan was killed and another was injured last night by as many as six unidentified men in Buxar city of Bihar, while their INSAS rifles were also looted.The incident took place in Mughal Sarai-Buxar Passenger train 63240.The jawans, identified as Abhishek Singh and Nandlal Yadav were rushed to a hospital, where Singh was declared dead.Yadav has been referred to a hospital in Varanasi district of Uttar Pradesh. His condition is said to be serious.Railway Superintendent of Police Jitendra Mishra reached here today morning to take stock of the situation.It is believed that the culprits were professionals and they took the action with the intention of looting the rifles.