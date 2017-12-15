 Royal couple wedding, FA Cup Final are on the same date and this is how Twitter reacted
As per reports, the American actress and the prince had been dating for about a year and a half before the engagement

By: || Updated: 15 Dec 2017 08:41 PM
New Delhi: The soon to become royal couple announced the most anticipated wedding of 2018. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have set May 19 as their royal wedding date.



The ceremony will take place on May 19, Kensington Palace announced Friday morning. It will be held in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, where Harry’s father, Prince Charles, wed Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005.

The American actress and the prince had been dating for about a year and a half before the engagement.

Twittertise reacted in this manner -



















