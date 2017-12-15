Royal couple wedding, FA Cup Final are on the same date and this is how Twitter reacted



His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle will marry on 19th May 2018.

Today's announcement follows earlier confirmation of the month of the wedding and its location at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/7pgdRM90Na



— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 15, 2017



#Royalwedding same day as the FA Cup final?

Reminds me of Tommy Cooper asking the queen

"mind if I ask you a personal question?'

"No, ..." said the Queen

"Do you like football?'

"Not really" she added

"In that case," said Tommy

do you mind if I have ur Cup Final Tickets?' ????



— Andy H (@ChelsLad66) December 15, 2017





So Royal Wedding on May 19:

- It’s a Saturday, no Bank Holiday the bastards

- It’s also the date of the FA Cup Final, so that’s fun.

— Mark Di Stefano ???????? (@MarkDiStef) December 15, 2017



Be an absolute disgrace if the FA Cup Final is shunted from BBC One to BBC 2 because of the Royal wedding.

— Alex Richards (@AA_Richards) December 15, 2017



Breaking News: This year’s build up to the FA Cup final will include The Road To Wembley, Football Focus and The Royal Wedding.



— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 15, 2017





What dimwit chose to put the Royal Wedding on the same day as the fa cup final i know what i will be watching #footballwins

— Peter (@westhamlondon94) December 15, 2017



Wait ... does #PrinceHarry know his wedding clashes with the FA Cup Final?



Imagine doing that to your mates and/or a country of people who may need to share TVs #RoyalWedding



— Laura (@ElleEmSee) December 15, 2017



The ceremony will take place on May 19, Kensington Palace announced Friday morning. It will be held in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, where Harry’s father, Prince Charles, wed Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005.The American actress and the prince had been dating for about a year and a half before the engagement.Twittertise reacted in this manner -