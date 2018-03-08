Rotomac Scam: Vikram Kothari's interim bail plea rejected by CBI court

Vikram Kothari (Image: ANI/File)
The CBI produced Kothari, along with his son Rahul, in the court after his police remand ended Thursday. The CBI had arrested Vikram Kothari on February 23 and the duo was sent to police remand on February 24.
He had moved the interim plea for bail on the ground of his old age and ailment.
ALSO READ: Mohammed Shami shares Holi pictures with wife to say that all was well between them
The CBI opposed the plea and said that he was hale and hearty. The court considered the facts and found that he was not entitled for interim bail on the said grounds.
Judge M P Chaudhary remanded him in judicial custody.
A consortium of seven nationalised banks has given bank loans worth Rs 2,919 crore to Rotomac Global Pvt Limited from 2008 onwards, the CBI's FIR has alleged. The amount swelled to Rs 3,695 crore, including the accrued interest, because of repeated defaults on payment, the agency said.
(with inputs from PTI)
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 08 Mar 2018 09:39 AM