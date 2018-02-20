 Rotomac scam: CBI raid continues for more than 20 hours in Vikram Kothari's residence in Kanpur
The agency is questioning Kothari, his wife and son.

By: || Updated: 20 Feb 2018 07:53 AM
Image: ANI

New Delhi: Rotomac Pens owner Vikram Kothari seems to be in deep soup as Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) raid in his residence was underway for more than 20 hours.

After the Nirav Modi-PNB scam, the banking sector took another big hit with Rotomac pen promoter Vikram Kothari allegedly swindling Rs 3,695 crore from banks, prompting central probe agencies to register cases, question him and carry out searches at his Kanpur premises on Monday.

Image: ANI Image: ANI

The banks involved in Rotomac's case, in which the CBI as well as the ED have registered separate cases, with the defaulted loan amount in brackets were Bank of Baroda (Rs 456.53 crore), Bank of India (Rs 754.77 crore), Bank of Maharashtra (Rs 49.82 crore), Allahabad Bank (Rs 330.68 crore), Oriental Bank of Commerce (Rs 97.47 crore), Indian Overseas Bank (Rs 771.07 crore) and Union Bank of India (Rs 458.95 crore), the CBI said, reported PTI.

Image: ANI Image: ANI

CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are already probing two complaints from the Punjab National Bank (PNB) against billionaire diamantaire Nirav Modi and a jewellery company alleging fraudulent transactions worth about Rs 11,400 crore.

The agency is questioning Kothari, his wife and son.

