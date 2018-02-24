 Rotomac scam: CBI gets remand of Vikram Kothari for 11 days
A total of seven banks had extended loans worth Rs 2,919 crore to Rotomac Global Pvt Limited 2008 onwards, according to a CBI FIR.

24 Feb 2018
Vikram Kothari (Image: ANI/File)

New Delhi: In the latest development on Saturday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has got 11-day custody of Vikram Kothari, an alleged in Rotomac scam case. His son is already in CBI remand.

A total of seven banks had extended loans worth Rs 2,919 crore to Rotomac Global Pvt Limited 2008 onwards, according to a CBI FIR.

The total amount swelled to Rs 3,695 crore, including the accrued interest, because of repeated defaults on payment, FIR claimed.

On the complaint of Bank of Baroda (BoB), a member of the consortium, the CBI initiated the action, led by Bank of India (BoI).

