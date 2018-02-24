Rotomac scam: CBI gets remand of Vikram Kothari for 11 days

A total of seven banks had extended loans worth Rs 2,919 crore to Rotomac Global Pvt Limited 2008 onwards, according to a CBI FIR.
The total amount swelled to Rs 3,695 crore, including the accrued interest, because of repeated defaults on payment, FIR claimed.
On the complaint of Bank of Baroda (BoB), a member of the consortium, the CBI initiated the action, led by Bank of India (BoI).
First Published: 24 Feb 2018 04:17 PM