Rotomac scam: CBI gets remand of Vikram Kothari for 11 days

In the latest development on Saturday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has got 11-day custody of Vikram Kothari, an alleged in Rotomac scam case. His son is already in CBI remand.A total of seven banks had extended loans worth Rs 2,919 crore to Rotomac Global Pvt Limited 2008 onwards, according to a CBI FIR.The total amount swelled to Rs 3,695 crore, including the accrued interest, because of repeated defaults on payment, FIR claimed.On the complaint of Bank of Baroda (BoB), a member of the consortium, the CBI initiated the action, led by Bank of India (BoI).