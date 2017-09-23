 Rohingya refugee crisis: India sends 1,000 tonnes relief material to Bangladesh
By: || Updated: 23 Sep 2017 10:13 PM
Relief material being loaded onbaord INS Gharial for transportation to Chittagong, Bangladesh (Image: ANI)

New Delhi: India on Saturday despatched around 1,000 tonnes of relief material, which can cater for around 62,000 families, for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, an official statement said.

The material was loaded on Indian Naval Ship Gharial, which will deliver it to Chittagong in Bangladesh where thousands of Rohingya refugees have come in from Myanmar.

The relief material is in customised family packets, which contain essential items including rations, clothes and mosquito nets.

Earlier, relief material was also sent to Bangladesh through Indian Air Force's C-17 transport aircraft, to address the humanitarian crisis emanating from the big scale migration of Rohingya Muslims.

According to UN, almost 430,000 Rohingyas have fled Myanmar and crossed to Bangladesh since August 25.

