Rocky in two-day police custody; warrant against JD-U MLA

A Gaya court on Wednesday remanded Rocky Yadav in two-day police custody in a teenager's murder case while an arrest warrant was issued against his mother and JD-U's suspended legislator Manorama Devi in an excise case, an official here said.The case against Manorama Devi pertains to alleged seizure of liquor bottles from her house during a police raid."The state government has issued an arrest warrant against Manorama Devi and sealed her house where some liquor bottles were seized during a police raid on Monday night during a search for her then absconding son," a district police officer in Gaya said.Bihar imposed total prohibition on April 1.Gaya District Magistrate Ravi Kumar said if the Janata Dal-United's suspended legislator -- said to have gone underground following the arrest warrant against her -- failed to surrender by Thursday, her house will be confiscated.After the sealing of Manorama Devi's house, authorities in Bihar's Gaya town had on Wednesday initiated the process to confiscate it, the official added.Rocky allegedly shot dead Aditya Sachdeva, the teenaged son of a businessman, on Saturday night for overtaking his car on the Bodh Gaya-Gaya road. He was later sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Gaya court.Kumar said the action against Manorama Devi was as per the new excise law."After confiscation, her house will be declared a government property. It may be auctioned or the state government may use it for other purpose," he said.A day after the ruling JD-U suspended Manorama Devi, the Gaya district administration first issued an arrest warrant against her, followed by an FIR under the Child Labour Act against her and husband Bindi Yadav, currently in jail in connection with the killing of a teenager by his son."A minor child was found working in her house when police raided it on Monday night while searching for her absconding son," officials said.Meanwhile, police said raids were being conducted to arrest her.Registration, Excise and Prohibition Department Principal Secretary K.K. Pathak said she will be arrested soon."Legal action as per the new excise law was taken against her following the seizure of liquor bottles," he said.According to excise official Vikash Singh, six bottles of liquor were seized from her house.On Tuesday, Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters) Sunil Kumar said: "Police have been working to complete investigations in the murder case within three weeks. The charge sheet will be filed within a month to ensure speedy trial."