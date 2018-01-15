 Rocket lands in Indian Embassy in Kabul, no casualties reported
The ministry’s spokesperson Raveesh Kumar also said that there was no fire and that no casualties had been reported

Updated: 15 Jan 2018 11:23 PM
IMAGE: Google maps

NEW DELHI: A rocket landed in the Indian embassy premises in Kabul, causing minor damage to a structure, but all the mission staff were safe, the external affairs ministry said tonight.



The ministry’s spokesperson Raveesh Kumar also said that there was no fire and that no casualties had been reported.

“A rocket landed in the premises of our Embassy in Kabul a while ago causing minor damage to a structure at rear side of the Embassy compound,” he tweeted.

He also said that India’s Charge d’ Affaires there informed that all the Embassy employees were safe.

It is not clear whether the target of the attack was the Indian Embassy, which is located in the high-security diplomatic zone of the Afghan capital.

First Published:
