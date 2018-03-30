 Delhi: Robbers loot passengers on Ambala-bound train soon after it leaves Nizamuddin station
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Delhi: Robbers loot passengers on Ambala-bound train soon after it leaves Nizamuddin station

Delhi: Robbers loot passengers on Ambala-bound train soon after it leaves Nizamuddin station

Four armed robbers looted valuables from passengers of an Ambala-bound train on Friday, soon after it departed from the Hazrat Nizamuddin station here, officials said.

By: || Updated: 30 Mar 2018 01:24 PM
Delhi: Robbers loot passengers on Ambala-bound train soon after it leaves Nizamuddin station

Four armed robbers looted valuables from passengers of an Ambala-bound train on Friday. Photo: PTI (Representational)

NEW DELHI: Four armed robbers looted valuables from passengers of an Ambala-bound train on Friday, soon after it departed from the Hazrat Nizamuddin station here, officials said.

The incident took place around 4 am on the Nizamuddin-Ambala passenger train when it stopped in an area between the station and Tilak Bridge. The train had left Nizamuddin at 3:56 am, they said.

"Four robbers armed with knives threatened 12 to 15 passengers travelling in the train's general coach and decamped with their valuables such as mobile phones," Northern Railway spokesperson Nitin Chowdhary said.

"The robbery took place when the train stopped at Nizamuddin-Tilak Bridge. One person suffered minor injuries, rest of the passengers are fine," he said.

The passengers have filed a preliminary complaint at the New Delhi railway station and the Government Railway Police (GRP) has registered a case, the official said.

The spokesperson said that a joint team of the GRP and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) is probing the matter.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Will track murderers of RSS activists from abyss: Amit Shah

trending now

INDIA
Here is Airtel’s Rs 65 prepaid plan with 1GB ...
VIDEO
Chunky Pandey's nephew will floor you with his looks ...
Auto
Toyota And Maruti Suzuki To Cross Supply Vitara Brezza, ...