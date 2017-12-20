RK Nagar Bypoll: Politics over Jayalalithaa's death; hospital video leaked

Stating the opposition’s claims that no one met late Amma at the hospital, P Vetrivel, a TTV Dhinakaran supporter released a video, where she can be seen on hospital bed sipping something.While releasing the video, Vetrivel said, “False that no one met Jayalalithaa in hospital, there's video proof. We waited for days before releasing it but released it now as we were left with no option. Inquiry Commission hasn't summoned us yet, if it does we'll submit evidence to them”.Earlier, DMK acting president Stalin has slammed the ruling AIADMK – especially Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami of conspiring to lie to the people about Jayalalithaa’s death.In a statement released on social media, Stalin said that OPS only spoke up about Jayalalithaa’s death when his political fortunes were in danger. “OPS who became Chief Minister within a few hours of Jayalalithaa's death with the help of Sasikala, did not come forward with any questions. When the situation became one of Sasikala grabbing his post, he staged a drama of dharma yudham," Stalin wrote.Slamming the AIADMK further Stalin added, “Now Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami is campaigning in RK Nagar along with him (OPS). But when he got the post with the help of Sasikala, he said there was no conspiracy in Jayalalithaa's death, and that there was no need for an inquiry.”Campaigning for the high-stakes December 21 bypoll to RK Nagar constituency which fell vacant after the death of J Jayalalithaa, came to an end on December 19, with the election being seen as a litmus test for the AIADMK-led Tamil Nadu government.AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and co-coordinator K Palaniswami, DMK working president M K Stalin and sidelined AIADMK leader T T V Dhinakaran had hit a blazing campaign trail to ensure victory for their respective candidates.It is the first election to be held in the 'post Jayalalithaa era', and necessitated following her death last December.