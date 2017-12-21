RK Nagar bypoll LIVE: Madhusudhanan, TTV Dhinakaran or Marudhu Ganesh who will carry forward Jayalalithaa's legacy

RK Nagar bypoll LIVE UPDATES:



DMK candidate N. Marudhu Ganesh cast his vote at polling booth no. 134 in Chennai, says "whether it is Rs 6000 or Rs 60,000, we are going to win; voters of RK Nagar will teach a lesson to AIADMK this time"



"We will ensure free and fair elections, today. Have deployed additional forces" says Chennai City Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan



BJP candidate Karu Nagarajan arrives at a polling booth in Chennai to cast his vote in the



Polling begins for RK Nagar bypoll in Chennai Tamil Nadu



Voting for RK Nagar by-poll to begin at 8 AM









Visuals of Former TN CM Jayalalithaa, when she was admitted at Chennai's Apollo Hospital (Source: Video released by TTV Dhinakaran's supporter, P.Vetriivel) pic.twitter.com/q1PlZdVr7H

RK Nagar bypoll are being held today. The constituency was once held by late TN CM Jayalalithaa. AIADMK’s E. Madhusudhanan, independent candidate TTV Dhinakaran and DMK’s N. Marudhu Ganesh are among the top contenders.Campaigning for the high-stakes ended on Tuesday and the outcome of the hustings is likely to beseen as a report card of the 17-month old AIADMK government.The campaign witnessed the top leaders of various parties--Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam of the AIADMK, DMK leader MK Stalin and sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran--reaching out to voters with hectic campaign schedules.The campaign also saw old rivals Stalin and MDMK founder Vaiko share stage for the first time in many years. The opposition is putting up a united show in a bid to to snatch victory in this city segment.Interestingly, just a day before the bypolls, a purported hospital video of late J Jayalalithaa was released.The ruling AIADMK hit out at the VK Sasikala family over the release of a purported hospital video of late J Jayalalithaa, saying it was a "conspiracy" and a "demeaning" act with an eye on Thursday'sRK Nagar bypoll.Counting of votes to take place on December 24.(With agencies inputs)