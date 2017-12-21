RK Nagar bypoll LIVE: Madhusudhanan, TTV Dhinakaran or Marudhu Ganesh who will carry forward Jayalalithaa's legacy

Campaigning for the high-stakes ended on Tuesday and the outcome of the hustings is likely to be
seen as a report card of the 17-month old AIADMK government.
RK Nagar bypoll LIVE UPDATES:
- DMK candidate N. Marudhu Ganesh cast his vote at polling booth no. 134 in Chennai, says "whether it is Rs 6000 or Rs 60,000, we are going to win; voters of RK Nagar will teach a lesson to AIADMK this time"
- "We will ensure free and fair elections, today. Have deployed additional forces" says Chennai City Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan
- BJP candidate Karu Nagarajan arrives at a polling booth in Chennai to cast his vote in the
- Polling begins for RK Nagar bypoll in Chennai Tamil Nadu
- Voting for RK Nagar by-poll to begin at 8 AM
The campaign witnessed the top leaders of various parties--Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam of the AIADMK, DMK leader MK Stalin and sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran--reaching out to voters with hectic campaign schedules.
The campaign also saw old rivals Stalin and MDMK founder Vaiko share stage for the first time in many years. The opposition is putting up a united show in a bid to to snatch victory in this city segment.
Interestingly, just a day before the bypolls, a purported hospital video of late J Jayalalithaa was released.
The ruling AIADMK hit out at the VK Sasikala family over the release of a purported hospital video of late J Jayalalithaa, saying it was a "conspiracy" and a "demeaning" act with an eye on Thursday's
RK Nagar bypoll.
Visuals of Former TN CM Jayalalithaa, when she was admitted at Chennai's Apollo Hospital (Source: Video released by TTV Dhinakaran's supporter, P.Vetriivel) pic.twitter.com/q1PlZdVr7H
— ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2017
Counting of votes to take place on December 24.
(With agencies inputs)
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 21 Dec 2017 07:42 AM