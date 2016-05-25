RJD to send Ram Jethmalani to Rajya Sabha

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has nominated expelled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and veteran lawyer Ram Jethmalani to the Rajya Sabha.Rabri Devi is another candidate to be nominated by the RJD for a seat in the Upper House.It is being speculated that Jethmalani is expected to give a stiff challenge to Subramanian Swamy, who is aggressively representing the BJP in the House.Elections will be held for seven Council and five Rajya Sabha seats from Bihar on June 10 and 11 respectively.Given its strength in the 243-member Assembly, the RJD, with 80 MLAs, will easily get two Rajya Sabha seats and two Council seats.According to reports, Jethmalani had been fighting the fodder scam cases in court for RJD boss Lalu Prasad Yadav and, therefore, he was an obvious choice.