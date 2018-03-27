 Former RJ Rajesh hacked to death in Thiruvananthapuram
In a shocking incident, a former radio jockey named Rajesh was hacked to death by unidentified assailants at his studio in Thiruvananthapuram's Madavoor late Monday night.

Updated: 27 Mar 2018 11:00 AM
36-year-old Rajesh alias Rasikan Rajesh was attacked with sharp weapons at 2 AM in his studio at Thiruvananthapuram when he was unloading equipment with his friend. Photo: ANI

36-year-old Rajesh alias Rasikan Rajesh was attacked with sharp weapons at 2 AM in his studio in Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram when he was unloading equipment with his friend, DNA reported.

36-year-old Rajesh alias Rasikan Rajesh was attacked with sharp weapons at 2 AM in his studio in Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram when he was unloading equipment with his friend, DNA reported.

He was rushed to a hospital in Parippally where he succumbed to his injuries. Rajesh's friend Kuttan also suffered injuries. He is undergoing treatment at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital

