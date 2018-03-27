Former RJ Rajesh hacked to death in Thiruvananthapuram



Kerala: A former radio jockey named Rajesh was hacked to death by unidentified assailants at his studio in Trivandarum's Madavoor late last night. One other person was injured in the incident, police investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/Jq5W7YS5oj

Thiruvananthapuram: In a shocking incident, a former radio jockey named Rajesh was hacked to death by unidentified assailants at his studio in Thiruvananthapuram's Madavoor late Monday night.36-year-old Rajesh alias Rasikan Rajesh was attacked with sharp weapons at 2 AM in his studio in Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram when he was unloading equipment with his friend, DNA reported.He was rushed to a hospital in Parippally where he succumbed to his injuries. Rajesh's friend Kuttan also suffered injuries. He is undergoing treatment at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital